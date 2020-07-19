Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 count stands at 1,483

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 1,483 on Sunday.

According to the official data, there are 420 active cases, 1,037 recoveries and nine deaths in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

