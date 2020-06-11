Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally at 458

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh is 458, as per the information provided by the State Health Department.

As per the Health Department, there are 182 active cases in the state, 259 patients have recovered and six persons have died.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)