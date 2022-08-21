Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 22 due to rain-triggered landslides, 6 people still missing

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The death toll due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents rose to 22 in Himachal Pradesh as SDRF and local administrations found one more body at a landslide site.

As per the latest disaster management authority data, six people are still missing.

As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, the tourists and local citizens of the state continue to face difficulties and bear damage to public properties.

Flash floods and other weather-related incidents were reported from as many as 30 different locations in the state. There have also been reports of damage to several houses with Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur and Shimla districts being the most affected.

The roads in the Mandi region of Himachal Pradesh were blocked after heavy rainfall lashed it, resulting in several tourists being stuck due to the roadblocks.

Besides, the Chakki railway bridge connecting Pathankot to Himachal Pradesh also collapsed.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed the flood situation through video conference and said directions have been given to ensure that an adequate number of rescue personnel and machinery are placed at important places.

The Chief Minister also assured that main roads heading towards hospitals will be restored on priority.

In tweets, he said officials have been asked to take steps for immediate relief and rescue work and that the state government will urge the Centre to send an additional team for relief and rehabilitation works.

He also directed all the line departments for maintaining proper coordination for effective rescue operations. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to take decisions regarding the closure of schools in their respective districts as per requirement.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Deputy Director of State, Bui Lal said the state will also see moderate to heavy rain during the next five days.

"The next 5 days to see moderate to heavy rain. An orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for the whole state, yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24," Lal said.

People are advised to avoid venturing near rivers and streams in such weather.

Further, the state disaster management department had issued a warning for landslides till August 25. (ANI)