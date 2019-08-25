Himachal Pradesh declares two-day state mourning as mark of respect to Jaitley

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Aug 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday declared two-day state mourning on August 25 and 26 following the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

The state government announced that national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings during this period across the state.

"The state government has decided to observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary. The national flag will fly at half-mast on August 25 and August 26 in the state on all the buildings, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these days," Manoj Tiwari, Additional Secretary (GAD), said.

Veteran BJP leader Jaitley passed away on Saturday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. (ANI)

