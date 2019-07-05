Himachal Pradesh: Drugs, cash found from house during raid in Kullu, one arrested

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Police raided a house in Bhuntar and found 117 grams of opium, 215 grams of cannabis (charas) and Rs 41,120 in cash here on Thursday.

Police have also found crystal stones weighing 268.185 kilograms from the house.

One person has been arrested and will be produced before the magistrate tomorrow. (ANI)

