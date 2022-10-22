Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP's list of star campaigners includes PM Modi, Amit Shah, other major leaders

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be campaigning for the assembly elections.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya are also in the list.

The party declared on Wednesday morning the names of 62 candidates. While on Thursday, the party declared the names of the remaining six candidates who will be in the fray in the 68-seat Assembly in Himachal.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of BJP approved the list of candidates for the Assembly elections which included five women candidates.

The Central Election Committee of BJP on Tuesday met to discuss the seat distribution in the state and finalised the list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped.

The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj, Anil Sharma from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti from Una.



The BJP has given tickets to Hans Raj from Churah (SC) Dr. Jannak Raj from Bharmour (ST), Indira Kapoor from Chamba, DS from Dalhousie, Vikram Jariyal from Bhattiyat, Ranveer Singh (Nikka) from Nurpur, Rita Dhiman from Indora (SC), Rakesh Pathania from Fatehpur, Sanjay Guleria from Jawali, Bikram Thakur from Jaswan-Prangpur, Ravinder Dhiman from Jaisinghpur (SC).

The BJP has also given tickets to Vipin Singh Parmar from Sulah, Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) from Nagrota, Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala, Trilok Kapoor from Palampur, Mulkhraj Premi from Baijnath (SC), Ramlal Markandeya from Lahaul & Spiti (SC).

Govind Singh Thakur has been given a ticket from Manali, Surender Shourie from Banjar, Lokendra Kumar from Anni (SC), Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) from Karsog (SC), Rakesh Jambal from Sundernagar, Vinod Kumar from Nachan (SC), Puran Chand Thakur from Darang, Prakash Rana from Jogindranagar, Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, Anil Sharma from Mandi.

Inder Singh Gandhi will contest from Balh (SC), Daleep Thakur from Sarkaghat, Anil Dhiman from Bhoranj (SC), Captain (Retd) Ranjit Singh from Sujanpur, Narendra Thakur from Hamirpur, Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun.

The party has not given a ticket to Anurag Thakur's father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Anurag Thakur's father-in-law Gulab Singh has also been denied a ticket.

Both had to face defeat in the 2017 elections.

The CEC meeting was chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP stalwarts.

Last week, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. (ANI)

