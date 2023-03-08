Himachal Pradesh: Four-wheeler falls into gorge in Shimla; 4 killed, 1 injured

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Four persons were killed and one gravely injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Nerwa village of Chaupal Tehsil.

"A car carrying five people fell into a gorge on its way to Nerwa village. The accident took place 5 kms away from Nerwa," Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said.



Further, according to police, three persons died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

"A fourth occupant of the car sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital," he added.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

