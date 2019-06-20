Himachal Pradesh: French national injured in road accident in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A French national was injured in a road accident on Wednesday when he was on his way to exploring the tough Himalayan terrain.

Identified as Pascal Dumur, the 58-year-old's bike collided with another in Ropa area of Kullu district.

Dumur was rushed to the nearest local hospital in Bajaura area.

Additional SP Kullu district Police, Raj Kumar Chandel said "They were total 8 International French bikers who started from Delhi two days ago and were going to explore the tough Himalayan terrain. When the accident took place they were heading towards Prashar lake in Mandi district".

Another French biker, Roody, who was accompanying Dumur, said that he has suffered injuries to his elbows. "I hope for the betterment of my friend," Roody said. (ANI)