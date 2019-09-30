Himachal Pradesh: Fresh snow near Manali

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): High mountains at Hanuman Tibba near Manali in Himachal Pradesh were all white due to fresh snowfall in high mountains area even as parts of the state witnessed rainfall on Sunday.

Friendship peak, Ladaki peak and Manali peak were also covered in fresh snow during the past 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at places across the state till October 3.

Snowfall is one of the major attractions for the tourists coming to the state. (ANI)

