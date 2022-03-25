Himachal Pradesh Government signs MoU with NIPER as Knowledge Partner for Medical Devices Park

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali as the knowledge partner for the upcoming Medical Devices Park in Nalagarh area of Solan district.

As per a statement from the Himachal government, the MoU was approved by the board of members from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India. Director Industries cum Managing Director, HPSIDC, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on behalf of the State Government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali Professor Dulal Panda.

The State Planning Department has sanctioned Rs 74.95 crore for the development of the park to the State Implementation Agency. The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India will soon release the first installment of worth Rs 30 crores of grant-in aid.



Thakur said that, "HPSIDC is the State Implementing Agency for the corporation, development and execution of the medical devices park. NIPER Mohali will establish a Centre for Excellence in Medical Devices Park that will enable Industry-Academia linkage."

The Chief Minister added that such linkage is becoming vital for the sustainability of the industry in the present times as technology obsolescence is rapid. He said that for any manufacturer, constant evolution and innovation becomes imperative to stay ahead in the learning curve and compete globally.

Thakur pointed out that the project is prestigious for the state and is of national importance as well. He asserted that the state government is committed to creating a state-of-art sector-specific park.

"As manufacturers in this Park will be producing high-value products, therefore the state government will be exploring Industry-Academia linkages across the world. Directions have been given to Industries Department to do an Investment Outreach Program with investors across India and countries such as Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Germany that have cutting-edge technology in the Medical Devices sector. An Investment Outreach has already been initiated and a delegation from South Korea will be visiting Himachal Pradesh in May," he added. (ANI)

