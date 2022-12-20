Himachal Pradesh: Governor de-notifies health institutions created after April 1 with immediate effect

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, on Tuesday ordered de-notification of all the health institutions that were created in the state after April 1, 2022, informed the government through a notification.



"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order to de-notify all Health Institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department, created/upgraded on/after April 1, 2022, to till dated in the state of Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect in the public interest," the notification read.

Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after Congress bested the BJP in a closely contested Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 of the total 68 seats. (ANI)

