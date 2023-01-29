Himachal Pradesh govt seeks public suggestions for state budget 2023-24

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday invited suggestions from the public for the state budget for the year 2023-24.

The Sukhu-led Congress government has started the process of formulation of this year's state budget. In order to make it more people-centric, participative and reflective of the views of various stakeholders in society, the government has invited suggestions from the general public, industries, trade and farmers associations on the budget.



A governement informed to send the suggestions via email, letter to the secretary or the web portal of the finance department. People can give their suggestions for the 2023-24 budget till February 15.

Suggestions can be provided on increasing revenue receipt, expenditure control and other related matters for the budget.

The initiative aims to promote transparency, openness, responsiveness and participatory approach in budget preparation. (ANI)

