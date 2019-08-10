Himachal Pradesh: Guv orders transfer and posting of 15 IFS, 10 HPFS officers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday ordered transfer and posting of 14 IAS and 8 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Mishra, in a notification, also ordered transfer and posting of 15 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and 10 Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (HPFS) officers.

Mishra was appointed as state governor after Acharya Devvrat was transferred and appointed as the new Governor of Gujarat last month. (ANI)