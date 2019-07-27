Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains cause water-logging, throw life out of gear in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Several areas across Shimla, Himachal Pradesh remained waterlogged on Thursday, causing hardships to commuters and locals, after rains lashed different parts of the city.

Waterlogged streets affected the mundane life of the residents in different parts of the city on Saturday.

"Drains are overflowing due to waterlogging in the area and it's extremely difficult for us to cross the roads here. It's precarious for small children as well, to cross the water-logged streets here," Vineeta, a resident, told ANI.

"The local authorities should do something in this direction. They should clear the water and filth floating all around," She added.

During the past 24 hours Shimla has recorded over 66mm rain, Dharamshala recorded 68 mm rain and Dalhousie recorded 75 mm rain, highest in the state. Kangra recorded 58 mm and Mandi recorded at 45 mm rain during past 24 hours till 1:00 PM.

Locals had to wade through the water in Vikas Nagar and Kalini area in Shimla, which is flooded with filth and muck floating in the overflowing drain water.



The local weather department in the state has issued light to moderate rain and thundershowers warning in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Una, Hamirpur Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu during the next four hours. (ANI)

