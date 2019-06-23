Himachal Pradesh [India], Jun 23 (ANI): Thundershowers along with gusty winds are very likely in multiple districts of the state as per a weather update at 04.30 PM by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
According to the update, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts are likely to face thunderstorms over the next 2-3 hours.
The movement of weather pattern is eastwards, said IMD, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts thunderstorm for multiple districts
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST
