Jai Ram Thakur met injured passengers
Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur ordered magisterial inquiry into Kullu bus accident

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:49 IST

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India}, June 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ordered a magisterial inquiry into Kullu bus accident on Friday.
Chief Minister visited the zonal hospital in Kullu to meet the injured passengers today. He expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident.
"I feel extremely sad while mentioning, that 44 passengers died in this accident and 37 got injured. I have called an urgent meeting regarding road safety today where we will be discussing few preventive measures to avert such kind of accidents in future" Jai Ram Thakur said.
"We have also got a report about overloading in the bus, I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into this matter and after the report, we will get to know the cause of the accident, whether it was a mechanical fault of driver's fault" he added.
BJP MLA Surender Shourie and Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur immediately rushed at the spot soon after they were informed about the accident, as told by the Chief Minister.
The administration has announced Rs 20,000 for the family of deceased and Rs 5,000 for the injured as immediate relief.
The accident took place on Thursday when a bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

