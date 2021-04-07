Himachal Pradesh: Jubling village of Lahaul-Spiti district covered in a blanket of snow

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Jubling village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall for a consecutively second day on Wednesday morning.

The village was seen covered with a thick layer of snow following which the vehicular movement was partially disrupted in the area.



In Shimla, the sky will partly be cloudy today with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering between 8.6 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped to -0.1 degrees Celsius in Kalpa with a maximum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, while Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast agency has predicted that with a generally cloudy sky, the state may witness rain and thundershower in the evening. (ANI)

