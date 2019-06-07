Himachal Pradesh: Landslide blocked NH 305 in Kullu for 2 days

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Luhri-Anni section of National Highway (NH) 305 got blocked for two days after a landslide here.

Being at a high altitude this section of the highway is prone to landslides. There were no reports of injury or loss of life.

In March, a couple was rescued from their house when they were trapped due to landslide in this area. (ANI)

