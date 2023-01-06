Himachal Pradesh logs 3 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh logged three new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

With the fresh infections, the active cases in the state stand at 20. The case positivity rate in the city is 0.21 per cent.

As many as 2 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,46,330.



No patient died in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 26,521 while 1,99,731 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 228 fresh Covid cases and 275 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informing the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Friday.

In India, 46,450 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.8 per cent. As of now, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.12 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, total recoveries from Covid stand at 4,41,46,330 with a total of 91.17 crore tests having been conducted so far.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 crore (4,12,35,971) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the official statement read that the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started on April 10, 2022. (ANI)

