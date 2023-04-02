Himachal Pradesh logs 94 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Registering a slight decrease in number of positive cases in comparison to the previous day, Himachal Pradesh logged 94 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and no death was reported by the Department of Health on Sunday.

About 72 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, no fresh Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours and the state's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 1218.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh logged 354 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

About 31 COVID patients recovered from the disease on Saturday.

No fresh Covid death was reported on Saturday and the death toll remained at 4,196.



A total of 3,824 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from Saturday's tally of 2994 coronavirus cases, according to the union health ministry data.

India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 18,389.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.24 per cent, according to the health bulletin today.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than five days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to five days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)". (ANI)

