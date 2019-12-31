Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Kullu Police on Tuesday arrested a man from West Bengal's Asansol for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4 lakh through online bank fraud and recovered a silver coin from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Sravan Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Asansol.
"Sravan asked for One Time Password (OTP) from the woman's child and took Rs 4 lakh from the bank account of the woman and transferred into four fake online accounts. He bought a silver coin, daily use products, television set, two mobile phones and e-gift vouchers worth Rs 3,96,000," police said in a release.
A case has been registered in the Jari police station in Kullu in which three accused in the case have already been arrested from Jharkhand.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: Man arrested for duping woman of Rs 4 lakh
ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:35 IST
