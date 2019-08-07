Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh route on National Highway-3 closed after landslide

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 07 (ANI): Landslide blocked Manali-Leh route on National Highway-3 at Marhi on Wednesday after heavy rainfall in the region.

The landslide occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday after which vehicles were left stranded due to road blockage.

"Road was opened for light vehicles at around 9:30 am and is now open for all as the restoration operation is underway," said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu district Police.

He added, "Restoration operation is being carried out by Border Roads Organisation and is underway."

On the other hand, fish farms and slums have been damaged in Patlikulh area of Kullu district after flash floods in Gorcha Nalla.

The situation may further worsen as Indian Meteorological Department on Friday had predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, this week. (ANI)

