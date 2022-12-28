Himachal Pradesh: Mock drills conducted in healthcare facilities to check Covid readiness

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Mock drills were conducted on Tuesday under the overall guidance of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Districts to ensure Covid readiness in the state amid the global rise in the number of infections.

A government spokesperson on Tuesday said that in view of the recent increase in the cases of COVID-19 globally, necessary directions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners and all the Chief Medical Officers to ensure public health response for any COVID situation.

In this regard as per directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Government of India, a mock drill was organised and all the districts were directed to upload data on the COVID-19 portal.

The Objective of the Mock drill is operational readiness for the management of COVID-19 (including all identified COVID-dedicated facilities) with a specific focus on Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, and Logistics and Human Resources.

As per the directions from the Government of India, the healthcare facilities up to the PHC level (both Government and Private including AYUSH) in all the districts of Himachal Pradesh started entries in the COVID-19 India Portal from each district headquarters.

Random monitoring of the Healthcare facilities is being done in the districts on dated December 27. Data is being entered into COVID-19 India Portal.



As of now, 671 facilities have been checked in for preparedness for COVID-19.

The government spokesperson concluded that active cases as of Tuesday dated bulletin are 28.

Current hospital admissions in the state are six and the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 is 0.8.

On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain cautious and prepared to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, mock drills are being conducted on Tuesday in various hospitals across the country in view of rising covid-19 cases in some countries including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

This comes after four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport.

"To make sure there isn't a Covid surge in the country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave. (ANI)

