Himachal Pradesh: Nigerian national held for not possessing visa, passport

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Kullu District Police on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national near Patlikuhal for not possessing visa and passport, said a police official.

According to the police a case has been registered in this matter.

"Kullu District Police has arrested one Nigerian national without visa and passport. We are further investigating the matter," said Gaurav Singh, Station Officer Kullu District Police. (ANI)

