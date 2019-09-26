Himachal Pradesh: NSUI takes out march, demands revocation or improvement in RUSA system

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): National Students Union of India (NSUI) today took out a march towards the State Secretariat in Shimla demanding revocation or improvement in Rashtriya Uchchatar Abhiyan (RUSA) system.

While demanding improvement in RUSA Education system implementation, the student body is also demanding for basic rights of students in university and colleges of Himachal Pradesh and resuming students body election in the state.

However, the protestors alleged that the police had used forces on them.

The students are protesting primarily for their single demand of improving or revoking RUSA under which the annual examination system has been started instead of their previous semester system.

Students alleged that over 22,000 students in the state failed after the implementation of RUSA over one year and also got the result of the first year at the end of the second year. They also said that it is not the fault of the 'Education System' but the drawbacks of RUSA system implementation.

One of the protesting student leaders Vinu Mehta said: "We were protesting peacefully outside the secretariat but the police tried to suppress us and used force on us."

The students also maintained that they are forced to go to court to get their results of annual examination system as the results are delayed for more than a year in Himachal Pradesh University and affiliated colleges. (ANI)

