Himachal Pradesh: One dead, another missing after jeep falls into Beas river

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): One person dead and another goes missing after a jeep they were travelling in fell into Beas River near Hanogi temple in Mandi district on Friday, police said.



The identities of the deceased and missing person are yet to be ascertained by the police.

The efforts are underway to locate the missing person, they said.

On August 26, one person died while another had sustained injuries after two vehicles collided near Aut tunnel here. (ANI)

