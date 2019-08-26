Himachal Pradesh: One dead, one injured after lorry collides with jeep in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): One person died while another sustained injuries after two vehicles collided near Aut tunnel here on Monday.

The accident occurred due to a lorry colliding with a jeep at high speed. The accident led to the death of jeep driver while another person has also been injured in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Jitender Kumar, a resident of Muktsar in Punjab.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered against the driver of the lorry for rash driving. (ANI)

