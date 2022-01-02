Himachal Pradesh: One dies, five injured in road accident

Swarghat (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman was killed and five others sustained injuries in a bus accident at Gara Mod inter-state border near Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, said the police.



"The accident occurred due to overspeeding and the driver is absconding", said Bilaspur SP, Sahu Ram Rana.

Both the buses were on way from Manali to Chandigarh which went out of control near Gara Moda in the Swarghat area of Bilaspur district on the Himachal and Punjab border. In both the buses, around 90 passengers were travelling. (ANI)

