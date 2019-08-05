Himachal Pradesh: One injured in bus accident following landslide in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): One person was injured in an accident after boulders hit the bus he was travelling in following a landslide near Hassan Valley area here on Monday.

The injured person sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

The bus was travelling from Chota Shimla to wild Flower hall with nine people on board when the incident took place around 1:30 pm.

Police have reached the spot and road clearance operation is underway. (ANI)

