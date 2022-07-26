Himachal Pradesh: People ready to embrace change, says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Solan (Himachal Pradesh), July 26 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday administered the oath to new office bearers of the party at Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

While speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Today, there was an administration of oath where more than 9,000 office bearers have been announced, out of which 8,000 are of Panchayat level. Due to rain, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann couldn't arrive. Effectively you'll see after this announcement that Aam Adami Party has strengthened its committee at the Panchayat level. We have formed a first-round village committee and now after verifying it in the next 15 days, our teams will be announced in all the villages."

On being asked about how strong the AAP party is currently in Himachal Pradesh, Pathak said, "everything depends on the mood of the people. You'll see that people are ready for the change today. People need an alternative option, but they want to see if the option they are choosing is strong or not. AAP has strengthened the organisation that you'll see it has spread to villages. People are ready, party is ready. So, I feel it must be great."



Further talking about the future course of action, he said, "our future course of action is very simple. We will hold meetings in every village and Panchayat and at every house, we will go door to door at least 2-3 times. The good governance model of Kejriwal in Delhi and that we started in Punjab, we will make everything understood to every single person and then we will leave it to the people. They need to decide. we will just do our deed and the rest is on the people to decide'.

AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the event virtually due to bad weather conditions.

Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be held later this year. (ANI)

