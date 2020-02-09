Himachal Pradesh police arrest Nigerian drug peddler

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)[India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a Nigerian who was living in the country for the last six years without valid travel documents. The man was also involved in drug peddling, police said.

The man, Henry Onuchuw, was detained from Delhi on Saturday and brought to Kullu on Sunday.

Onuchuw has been living in India for the last six years without a passport and visa. He used to supply drugs to the local youth in Kullu, according to police.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said: "He was arrested based on the inputs provided by a local youth named Nesh Ram, who was arrested on Wednesday with 10.5 grams of heroin. Nesh Ram took us to the Nigerian man who had sold the narcotic to Nesh Ram."

A case has been registered against the arrested Nigerian person under Section 29 of NDPS and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

In the last two months, 10 foreign nationals have been arrested in drug cases under the NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

