Himachal Pradesh: Police arrest three persons for possessing over 2 kg of cannabis

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested three persons in three different instances in Kullu for allegedly possessing and smuggling charas (cannabis).

In the first case, a person identified as Karan, 39, was arrested with 1.7 Kilograms of Charas.

"The accused cultivated cannabis in forest land and extracted charas from it. He was now looking to smuggle it," said the police.

In another case, a 70-year-old man, Hector Gomes, a resident of Mumbai was nabbed for having 370 grams of cannabis in his possession.

Totta Ram, aged 55, was arrested during police patrol near Challal Bridge with 205 grams of cannabis.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

