Himachal Pradesh police seize 7.18g heroin, arrest one person

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police on Thursday arrested one person with 7.18 grams of heroin.



The accused arrested has been identified as Guddu Ram, belonging to the Village Ruha in Anni tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

The police have registered a case under FIR no. 48/2022 under section 21 ( Punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rampur Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

