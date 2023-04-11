Himachal Pradesh police traces 214 missing persons under special campaign

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A total of 214 missing people in Himachal Pradesh, including 33 children, have been traced this month under a special campaign, State police said on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, in a statement, said, "A special campaign was launched by Himachal Pradesh police during March 2023 in the State to trace missing women and children."

"During the special campaign, all out efforts were made by the police to trace missing women and Children and special teams of police personnel were constituted for the purpose. During special campaign, the police teams have done remarkable work



and have successfully traced 214 missing persons, which include 33 Children, 181

females," the statement read.

"The DGP has appreciated the efforts made by police personnel and complimented all Ranges IGPs, Districts SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and In-charge Police Posts for this outstanding work," it added

However, according to the data provided by the Himachal Pradesh police, a total of 1076 people are still untraced in Hill State, the highest, 337, from Kangra district alone. (ANI)

