Himachal Pradesh progressed in every field, will brainstorm on results of by-elections: Jairam Thakur

By Nishant Ketu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has admitted that the results of the recently held by-elections were not up to the expectations and the reasons would be looked into and said that the party's state executive will meet from November 24 to 26 to discuss the results.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the chief minister denied any possibility of a reshuffle within the government.

"Himachal Pradesh has progressed in every field. We will think, brainstorm on the results of the by-elections that have come recently, which are not as per our expectations. There is a meeting of our state executive on 24th, 25th and 26th. We will sit and discuss it and wherever there is scope for improvement, whether within the party or within the government, we will definitely improve and move forward by reforming," Thakur said.

Responding to a question on the possibility of a reshuffle in the government in view of the upcoming assembly elections, he said "at present, neither the party leadership has discussed this subject nor has there been any discussion on this subject in the organisation. I think when there is a discussion, then only this can be answered."

"I am here because of the party, I am for the party. Whatever the party orders will be followed. But there is no need to say on all these things now," the chief minister added clarifying his role.

However, accepting the tradition of change of power in Himachal Pradesh that takes place every 5 years, the Chief Minister said that "it is true that after 1985, the change of power in Himachal Pradesh has been happening continuously after every 5 years."



"Even the big veteran leaders who believed in themselves were not able to bring back the power. We will try our best. We will leave no stone unturned and will work hard to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party government to power in Himachal Pradesh. Will try to do better work at the government and organization levels," he said.

Thakur stressed that his government will fix the things that they need to correct in the remaining one year of the government and believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will come into the state when the elections are held in 2022.

Enumerating his government's achievements in the past four years, the leader said that the BJP government has given an honest government to Himachal Pradesh.

"We have worked honestly. Our government's tenure of 4 years is nearing completion. But, there is not a single allegation against the government. Where the list of allegations used to be released only after 3 months, I can say that we have given an honest government to Himachal Pradesh," he told ANI.

"The way the entire country faced the Covid crisis, the way Himachal Pradesh faced the Covid crisis, no Chief Minister who lived in Himachal Pradesh has gone through this phase till now. But still, we did not let the work stop and tried to do all-around development in every assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. We have worked in every field," he added.

The chief minister accused the previous governments of working out of vengeance and said that the people have been relieved in the past four years.

"Earlier, there was talk of working out of vengeance. These are all issues. People have felt relief, because, the earlier governments used to spend most of their time registering cases against each other. But, the tenure of this government for 4 years has not been run by this kind of vendetta. We continued to do our work even in the time of Covid by taking everyone along," he said.

The leader also talked about various schemes that the government started for the poor section of the state, including the Him Care, provision of a gas stove to 300025 houses under Grihini Suvidha Yojna, the inoculation of the people in the state. (ANI)

