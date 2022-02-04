Himachal Pradesh: Punjab CM Channi offer prayers at Baglamukhi temple in Kangra

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Mata Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

CM performed 'havan' which started around midnight and ended at 1:30 AM.

Acharya Dinesh said that Channi often visits the Baglamukhi temple.



"This is his third visit after becoming the Chief Minister. He has been visiting the Baglamukhi temple for the last 18-20 years. Gupt Navratri is going on and on this occasion, he came here with his family to offer his prayers," said the priest.



"He prayed for the peace, prosperity and betterment of Punjab. He kept on whispering in front of god to do what's best for Punjab and Punjabiyat," he added.

Channi's visit comes ahead of Punjab polls where Congress is soon going to announce CM face of the party.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

