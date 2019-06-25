Himachal Pradesh: Rain, thunderstorm likely in next 4 hours, Skymet

Himachal Pradesh [India], June 25 (ANI): Giving much respite from the sweltering heat, rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely to sweep multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh, private weather forecast agency Skymet said on Tuesday.

"Rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will affect over Bilaspur, Baddi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una during next 4-6 hours," the agency stated.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, other states such as West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive heavy rains followed by thundershowers later in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. (ANI)

