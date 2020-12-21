Himachal Pradesh records 30 new COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 52,359.



As per the state health department, there are 4,936 active cases and 46,510 cases have recovered. So far, 866 people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, with 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country and so far 1,45,810 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,06,111 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

