Himachal Pradesh records 319 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,196

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): As many as 319 new coronavirus cases, 306 recoveries were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday as of 9 pm, according to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.



While 52,329 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the state so far, there are 5,196 active cases.

A total of 46,221 persons have recovered from the viral infection while 864 have lost their lives to the deadly virus here.

Meanwhile, with 26,624 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

