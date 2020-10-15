Himachal Pradesh records 56 new cases of COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health Department on Thursday.



A total of 1,827 people were tested for COVID-19 today, out of which 928 people tested negative, while the results of the remaining 843 people were awaited.

The coronavirus tally in Himachal Pradesh has reached 18,155 cases, including 2,522 active cases, 15,357 recoveries and 255 deaths.

With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

