Himachal Pradesh records 79 new COVID-19 cases, state count reaches 49,030

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): As many as 79 new coronavirus cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state's count to 49,030 total positive cases.

According to the state health department's midday COVID-19 bulletin, there are 7,094 active cases and 41,094 cases have recovered.

So far, 797 people have died to the virus.



With 30,254 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have risen to 98,57,029, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 391 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,43,019.

The total number of active cases is at 3,56,546 while the total discharged cases are at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

