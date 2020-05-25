Representative Image.
Himachal Pradesh records one more death due to COVID-19

ANI | Updated: May 25, 2020 09:39 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): One more death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Himachal Pradesh, as per information provided by Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC).
A 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder died, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to four.
"One COVID-19 positive patient, a 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder, passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night," informed Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent at IGMC, Shimla. (ANI)

