Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): One more death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Himachal Pradesh, as per information provided by Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC).
A 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder died, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to four.
"One COVID-19 positive patient, a 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder, passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night," informed Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent at IGMC, Shimla. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh records one more death due to COVID-19
ANI | Updated: May 25, 2020 09:39 IST
