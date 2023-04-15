Himachal Pradesh reports 104 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 104 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 2074, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday.

No death was reported in the past 24 hours while the recovery count stands at 174.

A total of 1296 tests were done in the past 24 hours.



Earlier on Thursday, amid the increasing covid-19">COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government decided to make wearing masks mandatory in hospitals.

A presentation of the Covid preparedness in the state was given by the health department at the state Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has also appealed to the people not to panic as the virus is mild.

Cabinet Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said," Today cabinet has made it mandatory to wear masks in the hospitals so that there is nothing to panic about, the situation is normal in the state, and everything is under control".

Meanwhile, a total of 10,753 new covid-19">COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, marking a marginal dip from Friday's count of 11,109 cases, as per the daily bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

