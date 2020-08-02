Himachal Pradesh reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 2,654

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 2,654.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,117 cases.

"Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 2,654 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 1,117 cases are active," said State Health Department.

So far, 12 people have died in the state due to the illness.

Most of the cases in the state have been reported in Solan (663), Kangra (476), Sirmour (345), and Hamirpur (307). (ANI)

