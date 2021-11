Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Monday.



The state registered three new fatalities taking the death tally to 3,817.

142 patients recovered from the virus that increased the number of recoveries in the state to 2,21,796.

The total number of active cases stands at 875, said the health department. (ANI)