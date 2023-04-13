Himachal Pradesh reports 440 fresh COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has reported 440 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 2145, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Thursday.

However, no death was reported in the past 24 hours while the recovery count stands at 220. A total of 4, 946 samples were tested. The hill state has reported 4,207 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the country recorded 10,158 news Covid cases on Thursday, 30 per cent more than yesterday. The active cases in the country have now gone up to 44,998, according to data from the Union health ministry. The infection count reported today - a sharp jump from yesterday when 7,830 cases were reported - has taken the total number of Covid cases reported in the country to 4,42,10,127.

While 15 deaths were reported as per the data provided by the health ministry website. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying they should maintain proper hygiene. (ANI)

