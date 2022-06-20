हिंदी खबर
Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2022 19:59 IST


Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Eight persons tested positive for Coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
As per the media bulletin, a total of eight persons have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 2,81,115.

With 163 active covid cases in the state, Himachal Pradesh reported zero deaths due to covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, the country crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after more than three months with India reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.
Cumulatively, India's COVID infection count has surged to 43,296,692 since March 2020 when the pandemic emerged in the country.
Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. (ANI)

