Himachal Pradesh reports first Omicron case

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported its first Omicron case on Sunday, informed the State Health Department.



"Himachal Pradesh reported the first case of Omicron. The person had returned from Canada on December 18. The patient's latest RTPCR is negative and her three close contacts have also tested negative," said the State Health Department said.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415. (ANI)

