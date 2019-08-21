Himachal Pradesh: Road clearing ops underway after landslide blocks highway

Rohtang (Himachal Pradesh)[India], Aug 21 (ANI): A day after a landslide blocked Manali-Leh highway near Rohtang Pass, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today carrying out a road clearing operations here.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Highway 3 between Manali and Leh was blocked for traffic movement near Rohtang due to a landslide triggered by relentless rains in the region.

Subsequently, an oil tanker moving on the highway got stuck under a boulder following the landslide.

On August 7 also, the highway was blocked at Marhi after heavy downpour in the region.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday confirmed that as many as 63 people have lost their lives in the state this monsoon.

The situation may further worsen as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. (ANI)

