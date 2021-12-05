Himachal Pradesh the first state to achieve 100 pc full COVID-19 vaccination of eligible population: Anurag Thakur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to achieve the target of 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination for its eligible population.

Anurag Thakur was at AIIMS Bilaspur for felicitating the COVID warriors for their contribution to the vaccination programme.

"Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to achieve the target of vaccinating its eligible population with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I am grateful to the Chief Minister, the Union Health Minister, citizens of Himachal Pradesh, frontline workers and COVID warriors who all came forward during the times of crisis for the vaccination and did the work of making Himachal number one in vaccination," said Thakur.



Thakur pointed out that the vaccine wastage in the state had been almost zero per cent. "While on the other hand, vaccines were found lying in garbage cans in Rajasthan and these vaccines provided by the government were found in private hospitals," he added.

Thakur remarked that earlier people had to wait for years to see the vaccine imports come from foreign nations. "But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scientists gathered, made the vaccines within the shortest time possible and 120 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far," he added.

Highlighting the country's success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "COVID-19 pandemic had landed us in times where we were uncertain when we would get to step out of our rooms. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, lockdowns were implemented. PPE kits and masks were made in lakhs and given not only to people in the country, but abroad as well. When Prime Minster used to talk of 'Digital India', Congress used to laugh at us. But the way children were able to continue with their studies from their homes and people stayed in touch with their loved ones, it was due to the optic fibres, mobile phones that reached even the villages during the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has achieved the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with the both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Small State, Himachal leading from the front in the fight against COVID-19. State did not let the difficulties of terrain hamper its Covid treatment strategy and vaccination drive #HimachalFullyVaccinated," said a tweet from MyGov Himachal. (ANI)

